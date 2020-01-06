Two men try supergluing their way to a $100,000 lottery win, Mississippi officials say

Two men in Mississippi tried to claim a $100,000 jackpot on a scratch-off ticket, media outlets report.

But their superglue wasn’t fooling lottery officials.

Police arrested Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, on felony charges of conspiring to commit and uttering a counterfeit instrument over $1,000, WLBT reported.

The Mississippi Lottery Corp. was launched in November, when tickets first became available for purchase.

It didn’t take long for someone to try to game the system.

Latham and Sparks superglued the winning numbers onto a losing ticket and tried to cash in on Monday, WJTV reported.

According to WLBT, the ticket was signed when they handed it to the commission.

But lottery spokesperson Meg Annison told the Clarion Ledger that “officials immediately determined the ticket had been altered.”

In any case, she said there are safety precautions — such as bar codes — to ensure the legitimacy of a ticket, according to the newspaper.

Officials called the Flowood Police Department shortly after 9 a.m. and the pair were taken into custody without bond, the Ledger reported.