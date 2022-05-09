Two men, two juveniles arrested in attempted theft of Porsche in Marlboro

MARLBORO - Two men and two boys who attempted to steal a 2018 Porsche Macan in the driveway of a township home early Monday were caught in East Brunswick after fleeing the scene of the interrupted heist in a stolen BMW, police said.

Marlboro police got a 911 call shortly after 6:30 a.m. from the Porsche owner's neighbor who told police someone was trying to make off with the vehicle, which turned out to be locked.

The caller gave a description of the suspect and the vehicle he left in, police said.

Police found the car on a residential street and gave chase. The car hit a guardrail to the on-ramp to Route 18 north, damaging the vehicle, police said. Officers broke off the pursuit when it became too dangerous, police said.

Marlboro police received a call from police in Middlesex County about 7 a.m. that the stolen BMW had been abandoned at a Shell gas station in East Brunswick and four people were running from the car.

East Brunswick police arrested three of the suspects and South River officers caught the fourth person.

The BMW was found to be stolen out of Nassau County, New York.

The four people were taken back to Marlboro Police Department where Erick Majette, 27, and Sherrod Richardson, 21, both from Newark, were charged with attempted burglary, receiving stolen property and eluding. They were taken to Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township.

The two boys, one from Newark, the other from Brooklyn, New York, were charged with the same crimes as juveniles and released to family members.

The arrests were among nine made in the last week for attempted vehicle burglaries and related crimes, Marlboro Police Chief Peter Pezullo said.

