Two men under arrest following MARMET narcotics investigation

Two men are facing charges after law enforcement from the MARMET Drug Task Force, along with members of the Marion Special Response Team, executed three narcotics search warrants Wednesday in Marion.

All three search warrants, granted by Marion Municipal Court Judge Teresa Ballinger, were the result of a month(s)-long narcotics investigation conducted by the MARMET Drug Task Force.

About 32.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a loaded firearm, several high-capacity pistol magazines, drug paraphernalia, over $2,000 cash and items associated with drug manufacturing were seized resulting in two arrests, according to a news release.

One man was arrested and charged with two felonies − possession of drugs and illegal manufacturing of drugs. Charges will be reviewed and submitted by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Another man was arrested for a probation violation due to the items seized during the search warrant. Additional charges could result later.

“Great job again by our deputies and officers in making our city safer today than it was yesterday," Sheriff Matt Bayles said.

"This investigation removed a significant amount of drugs and a weapon off our street and Marion is safer because of it. I am proud of the work done by officers and deputies during this investigation" Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said.

The MARMET Drug Task Force is made up of members of the Marion Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

Marion County citizens are encouraged to call in crime tips involving criminal activity to 740-387-TIPS (8477) or online at mariontips.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they choose.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Two arrested, drugs, firearm ceased following MARMET investigation