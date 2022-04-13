Two men from The Villages admit to casting multiple ballots in 2020 election

Two residents from The Villages confessed to voter fraud charges after filing two ballots in the 2020 presidential election, court records show.

Charles F. Barnes and Jay Ketcik pleaded guilty to casting more than one ballot in an election, a third-degree felony that could have resulted in a maximum five-year prison sentence.

According to the pre-trial intervention documents, the prosecution of Barnes, 64, and Ketcik, 63, will be deferred if they abide by a series of court-ordered requirements set by the office of Ocala-based State Attorney Bill Gladson. Court records show the men will avoid further punishment if they regularly meet with a supervising officer, complete 50 hours of community service and attend a 12-week adult civics class, among a handful of other requirements.

News 6-WKMG first reported the news.

In December, Ketcik, along with Joan Halstead and John Rider, who also reside in The Villages, was arrested on voter fraud charges for casting more than one vote during the 2020 election, according to police affidavits. Halstead, 71, and Rider, 61, are still awaiting trial. Both have pleaded not guilty.

That following month Barnes was arrested and taken to Sumter County Jail with similar charges.

State voter records show Barnes and Rider are not affiliated with a political party in Florida. Ketcik and Halstead are registered Republicans. It is unclear if they knew each other.

Before moving to The Villages, Barnes previously held an address in Connecticut, according to an arrest report.

Ketcik was accused of casting an absentee ballot in Michigan and voting by mail in Florida, an arrest report said. He turned himself in to be booked at the Sumter detention center Dec. 8.

Both men were released from jail after paying a $2,000 bond.

Florida election officials made 75 referrals to law enforcement agencies regarding potential fraud during the 2020 election, according to data from the Florida Secretary of State’s office.

