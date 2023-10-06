Two men wanted for attempted luring of two young girls in Seattle

Seattle police are actively looking for two men after the attempted luring of two girls near a school near Warren G. Magnuson Park.

When officers arrived in the 6200 block of 60th Avenue Northeast, they spoke with staff at the school.

Officers were told two young girls -- ages 5 and 7 -- were walking on the sidewalk along 62nd Avenue Northeast when a car with two men inside approached them.

The men passed the girls, then did a U-Turn before the driver asked if they wanted to get into the car. The girls said no.

A second man was sitting in the back seat.

A neighbor who knows the girls saw the car approach them and then offered the girls a ride to safely drop them off at school.

The two men were described as Black men, possibly in their 40s, with bald heads.

The car was described as a sedan with a unique coloring of bluish-purple.

If you have information about the incident, contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.



