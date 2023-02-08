UPDATE: 17-year-old still wanted for Augusta armed robbery, deputies say he is dangerous

One man has turned himself in, but the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is still searching for another in connection to an armed robbery last week on the 3700 block of Fairington Drive.

Cameron Rashad Dixon, 17, is wanted for armed robbery, criminal attempt of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to the sheriff's office.

He is a Black male, 5-foot-10 and 135 pounds, according to officials. He is known to drive a white four-door Kia. Dixon should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

On Tuesday, another suspect in the incident, Maurice DeWayne Folsom, 21, turned himself in to the sheriff's office and was charged with armed robbery and criminal attempt of armed robbery.

Armed robbery incident

On Feb. 2, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Fairington Drive for a previous armed robbery.

Deputies met with the victims, two 18-year-old women, who said a Black man named "Cam" messaged one of them on social media and said he could sell them marijuana, according to an incident report.

One of the woman told deputies the man sold her marijuana once before and that she only knew him through social media, according to the report.

She said "Cam" pulled up to the house in a white Kia sedan and when she approached, a man later identified as Folsom got out of the passenger seat with a handgun, according to the report.

Folsom allegedly took $30 and two iPhones from the women and tried to get CashApp information so more money could be sent to him, but was unsuccessful, according to the report. Then the two men left the scene.

When deputies asked the woman why she did not immediately call 911, she said she was scared and was going to wait until her father woke up the next morning, according to the report.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Folsom or further information on “Cam” is asked to contact Inv. Ken Rogers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: 17-year-old wanted after armed robbery in Augusta