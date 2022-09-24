Two men wanted for burglarizing cars while armed, MPD say

The Memphis Police Department is searching for two men for allegedly burglarizing multiple cars.

Police responded to a burglary of cars in the 5000 Block of Scottsdale on Sept. 24.

MPD said items were stolen from the victim’s cars.

One male was armed with a dark-colored handgun and the second male was armed with an AK-47-style pistol, MPD said.

Both men are in their late teens to mid-20s, police said.

MPD released pictures of the suspect on Facebook.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH)

