Two men wanted in connection to a Boston convenience store unarmed robbery

Boston Police are asking the public for help in locating two men that allegedly attacked and robbed two employees of a convenience store on Wednesday night.

Police responded to Adam’s Convenience store on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. and located an adult male and an adult female who stated that they had been attacked and robbed as they took the trash out to a dumpster behind the building.

According to police, the suspects kicked and punched the woman in the back of the head, causing a small laceration. She was transported to the hospital for her injuries. They then punched the man in the face multiple times and ripped off his gold chain with a pendant on it.

Police said the suspects then fled the area on foot through the alley and onto Blackstone Street where they got into a small black SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue, which then drove off towards Surface Road.

Both victims stated the two men had been observed inside the store prior to the incident.

Anyone with information on these individuals is urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4571.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

