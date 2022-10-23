Two men wanted for East Memphis shooting, MPD says

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on an East Memphis shooting.

On Aug. 28 at approximately 4:50 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Henry Avenue, off North Holmes Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, Clarence Teal, was taken to Regional One, where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

Surveillance footage showed a dark-colored Infiniti, with three men inside, driving up to Teal.

Two of the men exited the vehicle, both armed with guns, and fought Teal.

During the fight, the two men shot Teal several times, before fleeing the scene in the Infiniti, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

