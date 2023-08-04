Two men wanted for July shooting, authorities called them 'armed and dangerous'

Two men are wanted after a shooting that injured a man on Tullocks Hill Drive in Augusta.

Corderro Burley, 35, and Anthony Dequane Dukes, 28, are wanted for aggravated assault and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

On July 20, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Tullocks Hill Drive for a shooting.

Anthony Dequane Dukes, 28, is wanted for aggravated assault and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who was shot once in the upper back, according to an incident report. The man told deputies he was shot by Burley and Dukes.

The three men got into an argument and when the victim tried to get in his car to leave, Burley allegedly shot at him, according to the report. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Corderro Burley, 35, is wanted for aggravated assault and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

In the report, deputies noted there was one bullet hole in the window of a car and a shell casing on the ground.

Witnesses said they heard the shooting, but no homes were damaged, according to the report.

Anyone with information about Burley, Dukes or the shooting can contact investigator Allison Walker at 706-821-1453 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

