Two men wanted after lottery ticket robbery at Memphis store, police say

Two men are wanted after lottery tickets were stolen from a Memphis business earlier this month, police said.

On Nov. 20, one of the men grabbed a container of lottery tickets from the MAPCO store on Mt. Moriah Road and left without paying while the other man held the door for him and stopped customers from coming in, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The man who stole the lottery tickets is described between 20-25 years old with a thin build, while he was wearing a black hoodie and a tan vest at the time of the crime, police said.

Police said that the man who assisted in the robbery is described between 25-30 years with a beard and medium build as he was wearing a gray toboggan with a blue hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and maybe eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: