Two men wanted in Mankato burglary

Jun. 9—MANKATO — Police are searching for two men allegedly involved in a burglary Saturday in Mankato.

Lang Tut Chol and Gatwech Peter Jal reportedly entered an apartment at 103 Parkway Ave. in Mankato without permission around 4:38 a.m. Once inside, they're alleged to have punched one of the residents and stolen the person's backpack, according to a criminal complaint.

The resident, whose left eye was swollen when police arrived, said the bag had his identification and keys to a hotel room in it.

Chol and Jal left the apartment when another resident called the police.

They face felony burglary charges, felony robbery charges and misdemeanor assault charges in Blue Earth County District Court.

