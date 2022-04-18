Jerimiah Javi Parra Baca (22) and Juan Carlos Baca Parra Jr. (20) are wanted by the Las Cruces Police in connection to a shooting near a Family Dollar.

LAS CRUCES - Police are hunting for two men they believe shot another man Sunday afternoon.

In a news release, Las Cruces Police Department said that they responded to the 1400 block of North Solano Drive near the Family Dollar Store around 1:30 p.m. April 17. They discovered a man who'd been shot twice. The man was then transported to a Las Cruces hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said that arrest warrants for Jerimiah Javi Parra Baca, 22, and Juan Carlos Baca Parra, 20, were issued in connection to the shooting.

"Police are advising anyone who sees either suspect to call 911," the news release stated.

Las Cruces Police Detectives also requested witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at 575-526-0795.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Two men wanted by police after shooting at Las Cruces Family Dollar