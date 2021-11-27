Two men wanted for questioning in shooting death of Harlem man in Washington Heights

Cops have identified possible suspects in the death of a Harlem man gunned down in Washington Heights.

Police released images and video of two men who may have been involved in the early Friday slaying of Jorge Martinez, 25.

Martinez was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 1:40 a.m. on W. 177th St. and Wadsworth Ave. He was rushed to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center but he could not be saved.

Cops said two men were seen running west on W. 177th St. toward Broadway after the shooting. Shell casings, bullet fragments and a gun were found next to the victim, sources said.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-TIPS. Calls are confidential.