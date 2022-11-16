Two men wanted for shooting man to death in Whitehaven, police say

Gunfire in Whitehaven Tuesday night left a man dead, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Springbrook Avenue on November 15, police said.

When officers arrived, the man was already dead at the scene, according to police.

Memphis Police said that Kevin Fennell and another man were seen leaving the scene in a black 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with the Tennessee tags 236-BFQS.

Memphis Police said this unidentified man is a suspect in a shooting death that occurred in the 1300 block of Springdale Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

If you have any idea where Fennell is or who the second man is, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

You can also contact MPD’s Homicide division at 901-636-3300.

Kevin Fennell is wanted by Memphis Police in connection to a homicide on November 15, 2022 in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000 through Crime Stoppers.

