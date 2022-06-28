Two men wanted after stealing laundry detergent at Dollar General, police say

Two men are wanted after stealing laundry detergent from Dollar General, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened on June 13 around 2:30 p.m. at the store on 4701 Neely Road at Dollar General.

MPD said that the two men entered the store grabbed two totes, and filled them with assorted laundry detergent.

They both then left the building and loaded the items into a black Nissan Altima bearing a Mount Moriah Auto Sales tag, MPD said.

Police said they fled the scene south on Neely Road.

The value of the stolen items was approximately $200, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Please contact Raines Station GIB at 901-636-3894 with any information.

