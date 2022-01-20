Two men wanted in Toms River convenience store beating, robbery

TOMS RIVER -Two men are being sought in the assault and robbery of a convenience store clerk on Lakewood Road Tuesday night.

The men entered the store at the corner of Cox Cro Road shortly before 9 p.m., walked behind the counter, struck the clerk in the face several times and forced him to open the cash register, police said.

The two robbers left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money before the arrival of police, who were called out for a robbery in progress.

Both were wearing face coverings, according to surveillance photos taken inside the store.

One of two men being sought in the assault and robbery of a convenience store clerk in Toms River on Jan. 19, 2022.

The victim was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood. His condition was not released.

One of two men being sought in the assault and robbery of a convenience store clerk in Toms River on Jan. 18, 2022.

The men were described as being thin and 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall.

Toms River is urging anyone with information about the suspects to call Detective Ryan Quinn of the Toms River Police Department at 732-349-0150 ext. 1361.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River NJ police say two men robbed, beat store clerk; both wanted