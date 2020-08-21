Two men were injured in a shooting near Liberty Square in north Miami-Dade, police say

Two men were shot Friday evening near Liberty Square, police said.

At 6:36 p.m., Miami-Dade police responded to a call of shots fired in Lincoln Fields Apartments, in the 2000 block of Northwest 62 Street.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to nearby hospitals by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Police did not give any details on how the two were injured or what caused the shooting.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.