Two men were shot early Sunday morning, police say.

Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams said that police and fire medics were called at around 1:30 a.m. to the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Williams said they found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Williams said that there has been no arrests and no further information is available for release. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Two men sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday morning