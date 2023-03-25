Two men were shot in the head; now Coweta County investigators need help solving the murders

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for information that leads to an arrest in connection to a January double homicide in Senoia.

On January 17, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to Deep South Road in Senoia in regards to a shooting. The two victims were identified as 55-year-old Marvin Bridges and 54-year-old Kip Harris.

A week after the double homicide, the sheriff’s office issued a request for help in the case but said they have not been able to make an arrest. Deputies said there are a number of active leads which they hope will provide new information regarding those involved.

One man who was shot died after he had a heart attack before he could be loaded into a helicopter. The other man died a few days later.

Family members of Bridges spoke to Channel 2′s Justin Carter after the shooting.

“He took care of people, so I really don’t understand how this could happen,” said Christion Bridges, the victim’s son. “He was giving, caring, loving and he shared with the community. I don’t know anyone who would do that.”

Investigators said anyone who comes forward with tips can remain confidential.

Investigators said they ‘are determined to solve this case and are hopeful that someone will contact us with anything that may assist in removing this threat from the streets of our county.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Stacy Beckom at 678-423-6699.

