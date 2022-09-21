Two men were wounded Tuesday night in a shooting on Hilton Head, police say

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Two people were injured Tuesday night in a shooting near Hilton Head’s Muddy Creek Road, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called about shots fired near Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road. A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital, police said. Later, an 18-year-old man went to the Hilton Head Hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries. Police determined he had been shot in the same shooting incident.

Both men were taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information may call the sheriff’s office non-emergency dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.