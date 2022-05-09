Two men, woman arrested after fight at local restaurant

May 9—Two men and a woman were arrested after a fight at a local restaurant last Saturday night.

Local authorities said the incidents were captured by a video surveillance camera.

No one reportedly was seriously injured.

The incident took place at Taylor's Cove, a restaurant located on the 3000 block of North Columbia Street near the Baldwin-Putnam county line, on Saturday, April 30, shortly before 8 p.m., according to an incident report filed by Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jordan Carpenter.

Derrick Allen Page, 40, of the 1700 block of Burma Road, Dublin; Jennifer Brookins Bacon, 45, of the 100 block of Salem Church Road SW, Milledgeville; and her son, Damien Bacon, were arrested.

Page was charged with two counts of battery and three counts of disorderly conduct, according to jail records. Jennifer Bacon, meanwhile, was charged with fighting or affray and three counts of disorderly conduct. Damien Bacon was charged with fighting or affray and disorderly conduct.

After their arrest, they were taken to the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center. All three of them were later released on bail.

Video footage showed a man dressed in a dark blue shirt, later identified as Page, coming out of the restroom, according to report filed by Deputy Hayden Blackburn.

Another man, dressed in a pink shirt, later identified as Damien Bacon, meanwhile, can be seen on the video footage walking toward Page, Blackburn said.

"Derrick can be seen in the video cocking back his right arm and then striking Damien across the face, knocking him down on the ground where he would remain for nearly 30 seconds," Blackburn said in his report.

Bacon received a busted lip in the altercation.

A woman later can been seen on the video footage attempting to get between the two men, the deputy said.

"Derrick can be seen in the video taking his right hand and striking [the woman] in the head, as well as pushing her," Blackburn said.

According to Carpenter's incident report, the victim who was struck sustained scratches to her arms, as well as a bruise to her face, the deputy said.

Carpenter said the woman who was hit told him that as she was coming out of the restroom, she spotted her boyfriend, Damien Bacon, and another man involved in a fight. The other man was later identified as Page.

"She advised me that she tried to break it up by getting in the middle of them. She stated that Mr. Page then scratched and hit her," Carpenter said.

The deputy said while two other deputies, Johnson and Blackburn, were talking with Page, Jennifer Bacon walked up to Page and struck him in the face.

A short time later, Page, Jennifer Bacon and Damien Bacon were taken into custody.