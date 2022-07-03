Two men, woman arrested in shooting, stabbing at El Paso motel

El Paso police detectives have arrested two men and a woman in connection with a shooting and stabbing two months ago at a motel near Downtown, officials said.

The violence stemmed from an argument over a vehicle on May 17 at the Budget Lodge Motel at 1301 N. Mesa St., a state prosecutor said at a bond hearing over the weekend.

Regina Mary Ruth Montez, 29, of Northeast El Paso, and Carlos Fernando Romero, 51, of the West Side, were arrested on Thursday. Alejandro Gomez, 40, of the Northeast, was arrested on May 20, police officials said.

Regina Mary Ruth Montez

All three face a charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On May 17, patrol officers initially didn't find any victims or witnesses after responding to a call of shots fired at about 3:30 a.m. at the motel located across the street from Cathedral High School, police said.

About two hours later, Samuel Lares, 34, showed up at a nearby hospital emergency room with gunshot and stab wounds. Lares told detectives he had been assaulted by three people during an altercation at the motel, police said.

Carlos Fernando Romero

An investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit found out that Lares and Montez, who grew up together and knew each other, had gotten into an argument at the motel over a vehicle, Assistant District Attorney John Briggs said Saturday during an online teleconference bond hearing for Montez.

Violent crime: Teen stabbed during home invasion in far East El Paso neighborhood

Montez left and later returned with two men who along with Montez allegedly "jumped" Lares, Briggs said.

One man stabbed Lares in the leg with a knife and the second man shot him in the leg with a gun, Briggs said. The group then allegedly continued beating him after he fell to the ground.

Fentanyl, other charges

El Paso County Jail records show that Gomez was also arrested on six counts of manufacture/delivery of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines.

Story continues

Alejandro Gomez

He remains held at the Jail Annex under a total bond of $1,120,000, including a $100,000 bond on the aggravated assault charge and $500,000 for the fentanyl case.

Motel crime: Anthony, Texas, police seize AR-15, arrest 3 men, woman in motel room invasion robbery

Romero is jailed at the Annex under a $250,000 bond in the motel assault case. He also faces charges of robbery, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence from a May 24 case with those bonds totaling $36,000, according to jail records.

Montez is being held at the Downtown Jail on a $100,000 bond for the assault case.

More: El Paso drug dealer gets prison sentence for pair of cocaine overdose deaths

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Two men, woman arrested in shooting, stabbing at El Paso motel