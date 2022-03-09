Two men, woman charged in latest Wilkes-Barre shooting

Mar. 9—WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested two men on aggravated assault related charges and a woman on allegations she endangered a child living in a residence unfit for habitation after the latest shooting Tuesday.

One of the men is linked to a "gun battle" near the Sherman Hills apartment complex last month.

Donte "Tae" Chalmers, 18, of Edwardsville, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of criminal conspiracy, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Elijah Crawford, 20, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of criminal conspiracy.

Asia Urette Mitchell, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children.

District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township arraigned the trio in Luzerne County Central Court Wednesday morning. All three were jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Halesey deemed them a danger to society.

Chalmers is linked in court records to the arrest of Isaiah D. Dauphine, 19, of Kingston, who was charged for his alleged role in the Feb. 23 "gun battle" between two groups of people in the area of 290 Parkview Circle and 304 N. Empire Ct., where police say they recovered 84 shell casings.

The latest arrests stems from shootings in the area Madison and Beaumont streets, and in the area of 199 N. Main St., near North Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaints:

Police responded to gunfire on North Main Street finding blood and shell casings.

Officers quickly learned Tyvon Reed Sykes, age unknown, suffered a gunshot wound and was found at 12 Madison St.

Surveillance footage from multiple cameras in the area shows a Nissan Sentra, driven by Crawford, drive up to Sykes and another man at Beaumont and Madison streets. Occupants of the Nissan discharged multiple rounds at Sykes and the other man.

In return, Sykes and the other man fired shots at the Nissan.

Sykes and the other man ran towards North Main Street as Crawford, driving the Nissan, traveled south on Madison Street.

Minutes after the shooting at Beaumont and Madison streets, video footage shows Crawford traveling north on North Main Street firing more shots at Sykes, where he was struck by a round.

Sykes then runs and collapses on the porch of 12 Madison St., the complaints say.

Police said a round struck a resident in the 200 block of North Main Street.

A cooperating witness told police they observed a man in the rear seat of the Nissan extending his arm out of the window and fire a handgun multiple times.

After the second shooting, police said Crawford sped away at a high rate of speed and turned onto Beaumont Street. The front seat passenger jumped out while the vehicle was still in motion.

Chalmers, a passenger, jumped out from a rear door and walks into 17 Beaumont St., where his girlfriend, Mitchell, resides, according to the complaints.

Crawford exits the Nissan and examines the damage to the car before entering Mitchell's residence.

Police said the Nissan had a bullet hole in the front passenger door.

As police and detectives located the Nissan Tuesday night, they set up surveillance of the Beaumont Street residence.

A search warrant was later executed at the residence where police arrested Chalmers, Crawford and Mitchell.

When police executed the search warrant at 17 Beaumont St., they used a loudspeaker ordering the occupants to exit.

A child exited and was taken into protective custody.

Police in the complaints say the found a Glock 9mm handgun and magazines for 9mm and .40-caliber ammunition inside the residence.

The city code enforcement office condemned the residence as it was found to be unfit for habitation. Police say the basement had several inches of water and sewage, spoiled food and mice droppings were found throughout the residence including on the child's bed, according to the complaints.