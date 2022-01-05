Two men and a woman charged in robbery at Livermore boat launch

Jan. 5—AUBURN — A Jay man and a man and a woman from Wilton were charged with felony robbery Tuesday stemming from an October incident at a boat launch in Livermore.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Alexander Keith Lewis, 21, of Wilton and Avery M.T. Teehan, 24, of Jay on three counts of robbery, each charge punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Willow Lewis, 20, of Wilton faces two counts of robbery, each punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Each of the men was also charged with aggravated assault, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. And each man faces a felony charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Alexander Lewis also was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The two men also face misdemeanor assault charges.

According to the indictment, the two used a firearm to try to rob two people by force Oct. 15, 2021, at a boat launch on Route 4 near Crash Road in Livermore.

The pair injured one of the two people, according to the indictment.

Both men are at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Willow Lewis was issued a summons Tuesday to appear in court on the charges.

Teehan is being held without bail after his arrest on the robbery and assault charges because he had been free on bail from another case at the time of the alleged criminal conduct in October.

Teehan had posted a $50,000 real estate bond in a case connected to a September 2019 incident during which he allegedly shot a 19-year-old Livermore Falls man in the leg after luring him into a fistfight behind Central Plaza on Route 4 in Livermore Falls.

An Androscoggin County grand jury had indicted Teehan on six counts connected to that incident, including a charge of elevated aggravated assault, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors had filed a motion to revoke Teehan's bail on the earlier charges. He is being held without bail pending a hearing on that revocation motion.