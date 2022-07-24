Two men and a woman shot during a party in Fresno. The victims are in their 20s

Three people were shot Saturday night at a party in Fresno, police said.

Lt. Sean Biggs said the shooting happened at 11:18 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Lafayette Avenue, near Olive Avenue west of Highway 99.

Biggs said two men and a woman showed up at Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds.

A 20-year-old man had a graze wound; a 21-year-old woman had an undisclosed wound; and a 29-year-old was wounded on his forearm. Each was listed in stable condition.

Biggs said evidence of a shooting was found at the Lafayette home, including shell casings. It is not known how many people were at the party.

Detectives were canvassing for surveillance video to see what led up to the shooting and how many suspects were involved. Biggs said officers were talking to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.