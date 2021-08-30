Two men wounded in knife fight over marijuana smoke on Brooklyn subway train

Two men were wounded in a knife fight after one objected to the other smoking marijuana on a rush-hour Brooklyn subway train Monday morning, police said.

The violence erupted on a Queens-bound R train near the 77th St.-Fourth Ave. station in Bay Ridge about 8:20 a.m.

One man was smoking pot on the moving train and the second demanded he stop, cops said.

The second man pulled out a knife and stabbed the pot smoker in the head several times. The smoker pulled his own knife and cut the other man on one hand.

EMS took both men to NYU-Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. They were expected to be charged with assault.

Police recovered the two knives.