Two men wounded in separate shootings Sunday in Hartford
Two men were shot and wounded in separate incidents in Hartford Sunday.
One victim, a man in his 30s, was found in the area of 493 Park St. after a report of a shooting at about 8 p.m.. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.
At about 6:47 p.m., officers were sent to the area of 256 Mather St. on a report of a shooting and found evidence of gunfire. While they were at the scene, a man in his 30s arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, which police said were non-life-threatening.
Detectives are investigating the shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call the department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
