Two men wounded in separate shootings Sunday in Hartford

Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant/TNS
Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

Two men were shot and wounded in separate incidents in Hartford Sunday.

One victim, a man in his 30s, was found in the area of 493 Park St. after a report of a shooting at about 8 p.m.. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

At about 6:47 p.m., officers were sent to the area of 256 Mather St. on a report of a shooting and found evidence of gunfire. While they were at the scene, a man in his 30s arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, which police said were non-life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call the department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Federal regulations require emergency responders to receive training about CO2 pipeline

    Although landowners have voiced concerns regarding the safety of the pipeline, emergency responders would receive specific training.

  • AOC explains why she deleted tweet after Elon Musk accused her of ‘hitting’ on him

    Democrat earlier called out an unnamed ‘billionaire with an ego problem’

  • Civilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol

    STORY: Around 50 Ukrainian civilians reached the relative safety of a temporary camp in Russian-held territory on Sunday after being evacuated from a ruined steelworks in Mariupol, where the United Nations said a "safe passage operation" was in progress.A convoy of vehicles with Ukrainian number plates, Russian forces and vehicles with United Nations symbols arrived in the village of Bezimenne, located in the Donetsk region, around 20 miles from Mariupol.The city is under Russian control but some fighters and civilians remain holed up in the Azovstal works - a vast Soviet-era plant designed with a labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels to withstand attack.It is one of the first major signs of an evacuation agreement to ease the ordeal of the most destructive siege in the Russia-Ukraine&nbsp;conflict.Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday that 46 civilians had left the area around the steel plant the previous day.U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged continued support for&nbsp;Ukraine&nbsp;when she met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in an unannounced visit to Kyiv."We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom that we are on a frontier of freedom and then your fight is a fight for everyone. So, our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done."Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it had carried out a missile strike on a military airfield near the port city of Odesa, destroying a stock of Western-supplied weapons.It released video showing a missile being launched, which it said was used to carry out the strikes.On Saturday, Ukraine said Russian missiles had knocked out a newly constructed runway at Odesa's main airport. President Zelenskiy pledged in an overnight address to rebuild it.It was unclear if they were referring to the same incident and Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.Moscow has turned its focus to&nbsp;Ukraine's south and east after failing to capture Kyiv in the early weeks of the war.In the northern city of Irpin - one of the main fighting hotspots before Russian troops pulled back - people gathered to honor their military dead, laying flowers on freshly dug graves.Ten year old Saveliy Krotkikh’s father Ivan was killed by shelling.His mother Alla said she was thankful to her husband who she said died defending their city.&nbsp;Her 21-year old son and her husband's brother, who were also in the army, were both wounded trying to help rescue her husband.Tetyana Blyznyuk’s husband also died fighting.She said he always used to bring her flowers. But today, it was her turn to bring them to him.

  • Civilians from Mariupol flee Azovstal bunkers in U.N.-led evacuation

    BEZIMENNE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Civilians were evacuated on Sunday from the bunkers of Mariupol's Azovstal steel works after the United Nations and the International Red Cross led a deal to ease the ordeal of the most destructive siege of the war in Ukraine. Russian forces pummelled the port city for nearly two months, turning Mariupol into a wasteland with an unknown death toll and thousands trying to survive without water, sanitation or food. The city is under Russian control but some fighters and civilians have sheltered underground in the Azovstal works - a vast Soviet-era plant founded under Josef Stalin and designed with a labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels to withstand attack.

  • Mexico captures powerful cartel leader, accused in 3 doctors' murders

    Francisco Javier Rodriguez Hernandez is also accused of controlling several laboratories for the production of synthetic drugs.

  • Netflix Cancels Meghan Markle's Cartoon Series 'Pearl'

    The duchess had the deal under her Archewell Productions banner with Prince Harry.

  • Douglasville police looking for woman accused of shooting teen in face in road rage incident

    Officials say this was a road rage incident.

  • 3-year-old slept on sidewalk at 1 a.m. while mom visited nightclub, Florida cops say

    A security guard patrolling an apartment community found the child, officials say.

  • Texas homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: reports

    A potential armed robbery at a home in Canton, Texas last week was cut short after its owner shot and killed the intruder, according to local reports.

  • Russian troops stole $5M worth of farm vehicles from a John Deere dealership, which remotely locked the thieves out of the equipment

    "When the invaders drove the stolen harvesters to Chechnya, they realized that they could not even turn them on, because the harvesters were locked remotely," a source told CNN.

  • Authorities "close" to finding missing mom's body; charges against husband dismissed

    With no shortage of bizarre clues, "nothing is what it seems" in the investigation into Suzanne Morphew's untimely disappearance.

  • Inmate Charged with Capital Murder Disappears with Corrections Officer of 25 Years

    Lauderdale County Sheriff's OfficeAn Alabama corrections officer of 25 years disappeared Friday with an inmate charged with capital murder.Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White left the Lauderdale County Jail jail at 9:41am Friday with inmate Casey White, Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters at a press conference. (The two Whites are not related.) The officer told jail officials she was escorting White to a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, Singleton said. No such evaluation w

  • Merced girl cries out. Her father responds, police say, and helps stop a kidnapping

    The 14-year-old girl was not injured in the incident, police said.

  • JonBenét Ramsey's Father Pressures Boulder Police To Re-Test Evidence

    More than 25 years after the death of JonBenét Ramsey, her father spoke about the girl’s death and the investigation that followed as he pushed for the Boulder Police Department to test a trove of DNA evidence and help solve the homicide case that has captivated the nation for a quarter-century. In Las Vegas on Saturday at CrimeCon 2022, John Ramsey appeared alongside journalist and author Paula Woodward, who has covered the case since JonBenét’s 1996 death and wrote the book, “We Have Your Daug

  • Dog pack kills public health worker investigating earlier attack, Alabama cops say

    Officials said the worker was trying to contact the dogs’ owner about the earlier attack.

  • Saturday night shootout at McDonald’s in Orange County after woman fires gun at deputies

    Orange County sheriff’s deputies said they were forced to shoot at a woman who opened fire inside a McDonald’s on Saturday night.

  • Texas woman shot multiple times in Texas Roadhouse parking lot

    An unknown man shot a woman multiple times at a Texas Roadhouse parking lot Saturday.

  • Leesburg man in police custody accused of killing his father

    Police in Leesburg, Virginia are investigating after they say a man killed and defrauded his father.

  • POLICE: Victim says she “had it coming” after ex throws hammer at her for alleged cheating

    The suspect told police that he “did what he had to do.”

  • Allister Adel, former Maricopa County attorney, dies at 45

    Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel died Saturday at the age of 45. Her husband and family cited “health complications.”