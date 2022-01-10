Two men wounded in separate shootings in southeast and east Fort Worth, police say
Two men were wounded in separate shootings in Fort Worth, one victim was shot in the legs during a robbery, Fort Worth police said Monday.
No one has been arrested in the shootings.
The first shooting was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a local hospital where a man had arrived with gunshot wounds to both legs.
The man told police he was shot during a holdup in the 3400 block of Griggs Ave. in southeast Fort Worth.
The victim said he knew the suspect, but the robber had not been identified.
Just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 5700 block of Blueridge Drive in east Fort Worth.
When they arrived, police located a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police did not release any information on a motive for the Blueridge Drive shooting.