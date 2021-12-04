Two men wounded in shooting on Harlem subway platform

A gunman shot and wounded two rivals during a clash on a Harlem train platform early Saturday, police said.

According to police, the victims were standing on the downtown platform for the 4/5/6 line of the 125th St. station at Lexington Ave. when they got into an argument with the gunman about 12:15 a.m.

After an exchange of words, the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, striking one of the men in the leg and in both arms. The second man was shot in the stomach.

EMS rushed both victims to an area hospital, where they are expected to recover. Both men were “highly uncooperative” and wouldn’t identify the man who shot them, a police source said.

The gunman ran off. No arrests have been made.