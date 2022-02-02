Two Merced County residents arrested in burglary at Mariposa hardware store

Two Merced County residents have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Mariposa hardware store, according to authorities.

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Jesus Moreno of Planada and 36-year-old Anna Orozco of Le Grand, in connection with a burglary at the Coast Hardware Store, according to a Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, after multiple subjects were observed attempting to burglarize the Coast Hardware Store.

Authorities said the suspects broke glass display windows and removed multiple items from the store before they were scared off by a passing motorist. The motorist called 911 to report the suspicious activity.

Mariposa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene but the alleged culprits had already left the area in a vehicle, according to the release. Detectives and deputies located evidence at the scene as well as surveillance footage from the area which captured the vehicle’s license plate.

Deputies served a search warrant at Moreno’s home in Planada on Monday and located multiple items connected to the hardware store burglary. He was taken into custody and had two outstanding warrants from Mariposa County.

A search warrant was also served in the Le Grand area where deputies arrested Orozco after locating additional items connected to the burglary, authorities said. According to deputies, this is the second burglary at the business in the past six months. Detectives are continuing to investigate the burglaries and identify any additional suspects.

Moreno was booked into Mariposa County Jail on suspicion of felony burglary, conspiracy, vandalism and misdemeanor charges, according to jail records.

Orozco was booked into Mariposa County Jail on suspicion of felony burglary, conspiracy and vandalism charges.

“Being able to identify theses suspects quickly and restore a level of peace for our community and business owners is a big win for us,” said Sheriff Jeremy Briese in the release.