Two Merced men arrested in catalytic converter theft early Friday morning, police say

Two Merced men were arrested early Friday after Merced police found a vehicle that was the subject of a catalytic converter theft, according to a Merced Police Department Facebook post.

Mee Xiong, 34, and Thai Vue, 46, were found in the area the stolen car was located in and were booked in the Merced County Jail on allegations of grand theft.

Xiong was booked on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property and drug-related charges, along with grand theft. He was held on $20,000 bail. Vue, also of Merced, was booked on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, driving with a suspended or revoked license, theft over $400, unlawful driving, grand theft and other charges.

The catalytic converter was given back to the victim and multiple burglary tools found at the scene were seized as evidence.

Anyone with further information about this crime is urged to call Merced Police Detective Raquel Rios at 209-388-7703 or by email at rios@cityofmerced.com.