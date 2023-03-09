Two Mercer Co. men jailed on drug-related charges

Mar. 8—CELINA — Two Mercer County men were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop revealed the vehicle in which they were traveling contained suspected methamphetamines and fentanyl pills.

Braden Etgen, 20, of Rockford, and Isaiah Garland, 21, of Fort Recovery, are being held without bond in the Mercer County jail on preliminary charges of possession of drugs.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said the vehicle driven by Etgen was stopped by deputies for a traffic violation around 8:45 p.m. in the area of U.S. 33 and Kuck Road. A K9 unit was called to assist with the stop and while performing a free air sniff around the vehicle the dog alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle and its occupants found the suspected narcotics.

The case will be turned over to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review of additional charges.