Two meth smuggling arrests made in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Two Chippewa County residents were recently arrested on charges of methamphetamine smuggling.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, the TRI-County Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) is investigating a local man for smuggling methamphetamine from lower Michigan to Chippewa County.

On Monday, Nov. 20, deputies and Michigan State Police troopers executed a traffic stop and search warrant on the suspect which revealed approximately a quarter of a pound of methamphetamine.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our content

Both occupants of the car — Gary Matheny and Halie Closs — were arrested and transported to the Chippewa County Correctional Facility.

Matheny, a 42-year-old Sault resident, is a habitual offender and is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. Closs, a 34-year-old Sault resident, faces the same two charges.

Both suspects were arraigned in the 91st District Court and are considered innocent until proven guilty.

— Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Two drug related arrests made in Chippewa County last week