Two Mexican men arrested in deaths of three undocumented people

Jul. 23—Two Mexican men have been arrested for their alleged roles in the deaths of three undocumented people who were being smuggled across the U.S. border on Tuesday.

Jose Luis Aguilera-Guzman, 25, and Jesus David Nuñez-Monreal, whose age wasn't provided, were charged Thursday with conspiracy to bring in and harbor certain aliens, as well as bringing in and harboring aliens resulting in death.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that Aguilera-Guzman and Nuñez-Monreal helped a group of Mexican citizens cross into Luna County. Border Patrol agents, Luna County Sheriff's deputies and a New Mexico National Guard helicopter conducted a search in response to a distress call and found seven members of the group, the release said.

Agents then learned that the group ran out of water while traveling through the desert, resulting in the death of three members who were left behind when they were unable to continue, U.S. Attorney spokesman Scott Howell said in the release.

According to the release, Aguilera-Guzman and Nuñez-Monreal will remain in custody until a preliminary detention hearing, which is scheduled for July 27.

If convicted, they could face life in prison or death.