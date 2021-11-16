Two Mexican nationals sentenced for distributing meth, heroin in and around Modesto

Two Mexican nationals were sentenced Monday for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Modesto and heroin and methamphetamine in nearby cities, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Antonio Valencia-Hernandez, 65, and Jose Reyes-Pineda, 48, were sentenced to 12 years and three months and one and a half years in prison, respectively.

According to the press release, the two men, along with co-defendants Antonio Castellanos, 38, of Whittier, and Genaro Serrato-Calles, 49, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty to a two-year conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the Central Valley.

Serrato-Calles had Valencia-Hernandez pick up about 11 pounds of methamphetamine from Reyes-Pineda in Anaheim for distribution in Modesto. Valencia also distributed a half-pound of heroin and a pound of methamphetamine during seven undercover transactions in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.

Serrato-Calles is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13 and Castellanos is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 18. They both face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison, a statutory mandatory minimum prison term of 10 years, and a $10 million fine.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.