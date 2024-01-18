Two Miami-Dade County police officers are shot at house, and gunman is dead, cops say

Two Miami-Dade officers were shot outside a house near the Redland late Wednesday night before the gunman was killed, police said.

Around 10:40 p.m., uniformed patrol officers approached the front door of the home at 22291 SW 162nd Ave. during an investigation. That’s when a man opened fire with a shotgun, police said Thursday in a news release. Two officers were struck and police shot the man to death, according to county officers.

One of the officers, a 57-year-old man with 15 years on the force, was shot in the face and arms, police said. The other, a 35-year-old man with seven years on the force, was shot in the arms.

Other officers took the wounded pair to Ryder Trauma Center Jackson South, where they were recovering Thursday, police said. A third officer, a 40-year-old woman with 11 months in the department, was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The armed man died at the house, police said.

Authorities have not released the name and age of the dead gunman nor have they said what they were investigating before the shooting.

“This type of violence towards my officers will not be tolerated.” Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels said in the statement. “By the grace of God, they are alive today.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

This article will be updated when more information is available.