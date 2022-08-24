Two Miami-Dade officers stabbed in confrontation with man armed with knife, police say

Two Miami-Dade police officers were stabbed early Wednesday while confronting a man armed with a knife.

The confrontation happened in the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street around 12:48 a.m., according to Miami-Dade police. The area is just east of Interstate 95. Police said they were responding to reports of a man making threats with a knife.

One of the officers was cut in her neck and arm. She was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. The other officer was cut in his arm and was taken to the hospital.

Both were in stable condition.

Police said the man was taken into custody.

This article will be updated.