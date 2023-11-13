Two Miami teens pulled out a gun — and fired it — after school beef boils over, police say

A school beef led two Miami teens to pull out a gun on another group in a shopping center, police say. It landed them behind bars.

Keyvaughn Terrel Ephord, 19, and Terrill Belvin, 19, were arrested and charged Sunday evening with five counts of attempted murder. They’re being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Miami police say ShotSpotter technology detected three gunshots in the area of 8009 NE 5th Ave., which according to Google Maps, is a YouFit Gym location at Midpoint Shopping Center.

When investigators arrived to the scene, they found shell casings and at least four people. They also uncovered a sandal that, according to police, belonged to one of the teens.

Witnesses told police that the teens’ argument stemmed from an issue at school. They also said there was a third person involved, although police have yet to charge anyone else in connection to the case.

At some point during the argument, Belvin whipped out a gun with a laser attached and began to toss it back-and-forth to Ephord, according to police. Ephord then pointed the weapon at several people and fired in their direction.

The extent of any injuries is currently unknown. The teens were detained 10 minutes away from the shopping center at Northeast 4th Avenue and Northeast 82nd Terrace, police say.

While being interviewed, one of the witnesses identified Ephord as the person who shot at her, according to police. Another teen said she saw Ephord, while arguing, point a gun and shoot at a girl.

Police have not released any information related to the school dispute.