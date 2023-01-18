Two Middle Georgia men now face vehicular homicide charges in pair of fatal Macon wrecks

Two Middle Georgia men face first-degree vehicular homicide charges in a pair of separate fatal wrecks that happened in Bibb County during the past year or so.

Details of the charges against the men, who were indicted last week, have not previously been reported.

Godfrey Dewayne Gay, 52, of Macon, was jailed in late October, about two months after a crash in downtown Macon, on charges in the death of Angela Dawn “Angie” White, 62, of Macon. White had been a passenger in the car Gay was allegedly driving.

According to his indictment, Gay was under the influence of cocaine while at the wheel of a 2011 Kia Soul in the wee hours of Sept. 1.

Bibb sheriff’s officials have said the Kia smashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue that had slowed in front of it on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Pine Street.

The indictment goes on to allege that Gay was driving recklessly and “at a high rate of speed” when he wrecked. Sheriff’s officials on the day of the crash reported that White had been driving the Kia, but the formal charges against Gay state that he was the driver.

In another case, a fatal wreck on Oct. 23, 2021, prosecutors allege that Jonathan Scott Hooks, 36, of Crawford County, was driving a 2013 Ford Mustang recklessly and speeding, traveling 78 mph in a 45 mph zone, when he struck and killed a Byron woman.

The woman, Tilda Ann “Big Mama” Wester Wilson, 84, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt when the wreck happened on Eisenhower Parkway near the Interstate 475 interchange. Sheriff’s officials have said Wilson was turning onto the freeway’s northbound on-ramp, crossing Eisenhower’s westbound lanes, when she was struck.

