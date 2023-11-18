Two from Middlesex County ripped off over $400,000 in COVID benefits, feds allege

A man and a woman from Middlesex County pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud for their roles in a $444,738 COVID-19 unemployment benefits scam, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Christopher Valerio, 33, of Perth Amboy, pleaded guilty on Nov. 16 in Trenton to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud while his conspirator, Yanira Abreu, 42, of Keasby, pleaded guilty on Sept. 12, 2023, to the same charge.

A third conspirator, 35-year-old Jose Tavares, of New York, was charged by complaint, Sellinger said.

From July 2020 through February 2021, Valerio, Abreu, and others are alleged to have obtained more than $400,000 in COVID-19 unemployment benefits by submitting false and fraudulent applications for unemployment insurance benefits to the New York Department of Labor (NYDOL) through fake online profiles that they created using stolen personal information. Valeio and his conspirators then obtained debit cards and used the illegally obtained funds for personal gain, it's alleged in court papers.

If convicted, the wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain to the defendant or gross loss to the victim, whichever is greatest.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 19, 2024.Anyone with information about fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ residents ripped off over $400,000 in COVID benefits, feds allege