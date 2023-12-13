Two Middletown middle school students injured in incident involving a knife

MIDDLETOWN - Two students at Monhagen Middle School were injured Wednesday morning during what school officials said was an incident "involving what we believe to be a knife."

The Middletown city school district said the students were taken to a hospital for treatment and their families have been notified.

The school, on Orange County Route 78, is on lockdown until further notice.

Students were dismissed early, beginning with those who ride buses, at 9:45 a.m., to allow further investigation.

Middletown city police said they are on the scene conducting that investigation and maintaining security.

District officials said this was a student-on-student issue and was confined to one isolated area of the building. No intruder entered the building, they said.

Maple Hill Elementary School, which is near Monhagen on Route 78, is operating on a normal schedule but will remain on lockout until further notice, the district said.

No further details were immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Knife incident reported at Middletown middle school: What we know