Two migrant children recently died in Border Patrol custody. There were documented warning signs

PHOENIX – Children in Border Patrol holding facilities "would vomit on their clothing" and had no soap to clean up.

One child "had diarrhea, had dry lips, he had a fever," but border agents declined to seek medical care and closed the cell door.

Children were told they could drink water from a sink, but "are not given any cups" nor soap to wash their hands.

Those allegations and many others, from families apprehended by Border Patrol agents, were included in a raft of legal filings in August 2018.

Four months later, two Guatemalan children being held by the Border Patrol in New Mexico got sick, began vomiting and soon died.

The deaths of Jakelin Caal, 7, and Felipe Gómez Alonzo, 8, prompted widespread outcry and, this week, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced "a series of extraordinary protective measures," adding health screenings and more medical professionals for migrant children.

But concerns about migrant children becoming sick — and the lack of medical care for them in ill-equipped Border Patrol stations — were far from new.

They had already been documented, in the same court case that establishes standards for how federal officials hold and release immigrant children.

Federal officials did not comment on the filings directly, but in an interview with The Arizona Republic, defended their handling of migrants and said border agents were not expected to be medical professionals.

Dec. 28: Two migrant children died this month. But the warning signs were documented long before that

Dec. 26: El Paso and NM hospitals screen 450 migrant children after second child dies in Border Patrol custody

The risk of illness for migrant children in custody, though, has been obvious to many who observed the system.

"As pediatricians, we say these detention centers are bad," said Dr. Colleen Kraft, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which is now consulting with Homeland Security on providing better pediatric care. "They're cold, the lights are on 24/7, there are open toilets, and as a child, if you're not sick you can get sick."

Immigration Customs and Enforcement dropped off more than 100 migrants mostly from Guatemala at the Phoenix Greyhound bus station at 2115 E. Buckeye Road. Roberto Ramirez, 6, was in ICE custody with his father, Gaspa Ramirez. He claims that treatment by officers was bad and children were getting sick because of cold weather. More

The legal filings

Of more than 200 documented cases of children in Border Patrol custody earlier this year, 1 of 6 reported children being sick, according to analysis of an Arizona Republic database of the legal filings.

As part of ongoing monitoring of the government's compliance with a legal settlement that safeguards immigrant children in federal custody, volunteer monitors from the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law, who were typically lawyers or law students, interviewed parents and unaccompanied children in June and July. They documented the accounts of 218 families or individual children.

Those declarations, the majority taken in Spanish and translated into English by the interviewers, were entered into the record of the long-running case in federal court known as "Flores."

According to lead counsel Peter Schey, attorneys for the plaintiffs submit filings when they believe the government is in breach of the so-called Flores settlement.

The families interviewed had been apprehended after crossing into Arizona, California, Texas and New Mexico, mostly from May through July.

The court filings redact the surnames of people involved but spell out a variety of health concerns.

Some described vomiting with little ability to clean up:

A woman identified as Keila P., 33, of Honduras, who arrived with a 9-year-old daughter, said she was held at a CBP facility near McAllen, Texas. "The children would vomit on their clothing, and the officials would not give us new clothing. There was never enough soap to wash anything," she said.

Lucia R., 20, came from Guatemala with a 2-year-old son and said she was held at a CBP facility near San Luis, Texas. “Some people got ill and started vomiting from only eating soup," she said. "There was one child there who had diarrhea, had dry lips, he had a fever. The officials didn’t do anything to help the child and didn’t give him anything. They just told us that it was our fault the child was sick and slammed the door on us.”

Some alleged that border agents denied requests for medical aid or withheld medications from detainees:

Braylin A., a 17-year-old from Guatemala who was considered unaccompanied, was reportedly held at a Border Patrol facility at Yuma. “I was taken to the hospital in the middle of the night ... because my stomach was hurting,” Braylin said. “I told them it was hurting when I first arrived at Yuma CBP. At the hospital, the doctor gave me 2 pills to swallow and one pill to dissolve under (my) tongue. They gave other pills for me to the officer that accompanied me, but those have not been given to me since.”

Keila, the woman from Honduras, said of the McAllen facility: "The children all got sick. My daughter was sick the whole time. She kept vomiting. I told an official that she was sick. He said, 'Why did you come from your country?' They did not bring a doctor or any medicine."

Denia M., a 21-year-old Honduran mother, said she was held at a CBP facility in El Centro, California. “There is another baby about 3 years old who has not had a bowel movement for four days and his stomach is very hard," she said. "The mother told the guards and they did nothing. This mom said she has been here for 5 days.”

Some described a general lack of sanitation, access to clean water or generally healthy settings: