Two migrants reported missing after Channel crossing attempt, French authorities say

PARIS (Reuters) - Two migrants were reported missing and one was picked up from the water unconscious by French rescue services in the Channel while trying to make the crossing to Britain, a spokesperson for the French maritime prefecture said on Wednesday.

French rescue services picked up a total of about 180 migrants in four separate operations, the prefecture said.

"The sea was quiet today, there was an unusually large number of crossing attempts," the spokesperson said.

