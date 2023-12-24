Two-mile stretch of Wrightstown Road closes next week, and other traffic news you need

A two-mile stretch of Wrightstown Road in Upper Makefield will close to through traffic this week as PennDOT crews work on a pipe replacement project.

Drivers passing through will need to detour using Highland Road and Route 533 (Washington Crossing Road), near the Washintgon Crossing United Methodist Church.

Other than that closure, the Christmas holiday isn't bringing any new work sites to Bucks County's highways and byways.

Traffic on Easton Rd. in Horsham on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

A few months- and weeks-long projects in Warminster, Bedminster and Horsham should be ending this Friday as well.

Here's a breakdown of all the traffic projects you need to know about for the last full week of 2023.

All projects should be considered Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Christmas display gets noticed: Hatfield family's Christmas display sparkles on ABC's 'Light Fight'

What road projects start this week in Bucks County?

Wrightstown Road will be closed to through traffic Wednesday through Friday between Highland Road and Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road). Local traffic will be maintained but all other drivers will have to detour using Highland and Route 532.

What road projects are continuing this week in Bucks County?

Utility work will bring a weekday lane closure on eastbound Route 132 (Street Road), between Lowell and Walter roads. The Warminster Township Municipal Authority work continues through Dec. 29.

Crews continue a two-year project installing roundabouts where Easton Road intersects with New Britain/Sauerman roads, near Triangle Park, in Doylestown Township. Work lasts from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until the project's expected completion in April 2026.

Lane closures continue on state Route 611 (Easton Road), between Quarry and Spruce Hill roads, in Bedminster for PECO Energy utility construction work through Dec. 29.

PECO crews are also continuing pole replacement work through Dec. 29 on County Line Road, in Horsham, between Park Road and Chestnut Lane.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Wrightstown Road in Upper Makefield closes next week