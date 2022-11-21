Two militants sentenced to death for killing U.S. blogger escape from Bangladesh court

2
·1 min read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Two Islamist militants sentenced to death for killing a U.S. blogger critical of religious extremism escaped from a crowded court in Bangladesh's Dhaka on Sunday.

Avijit Roy, an engineer of Bangladeshi origin, was hacked to death by machete-wielding assailants in February 2015 while returning home with his wife from a Dhaka book fair. His wife, blogger Rafida Bonya Ahmed, suffered head injuries and lost a thumb in the attack.

Five members of an Islamist militant group were sentenced to death last year, while one was jailed for life.

Two of those on death penalty escaped on Sunday, after bikers sprayed chemical on the police before snatching away the convicts, police said.

"A massive manhunt has been launched to capture them and their helpers," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters, adding that border security officials had been put on alert to stop the men fleeing the country.

Police has also announced an award of two million taka (about $19,350) for tracing the convicts.

The convicted men belong to the al Qaeda-inspired domestic militant group Ansar Ullah Bangla Team and police say the group was behind the murders of more than a dozen secular activists and bloggers.

Muslim-majority Bangladesh saw a string of deadly attacks between 2013 and 2016 targeting bloggers, secular activists and religious minorities, claimed by Islamic State or al Qaeda-aligned groups.

($1 = 103.3500 taka)

(eporting by Ruma Paul; writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • U.S. job market little affected by pandemic, says researchers

    For all the tumult and disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. labor markets have come out on the other side not far from the strong conditions that prevailed before the crisis, a paper presented at a Boston Fed research conference said. Almost all of the hit the U.S. labor market took in 2020, when COVID-19 struck, was tied to temporary layoffs which were swiftly rescinded, said the paper presented on Saturday. Adjusted for these temporary shifts, “the labor market remained surprisingly tight throughout the crisis, despite the dramatic job losses” and by the spring of this year had recovered and returned to extremely tight conditions.

  • Judge says Georgia law allows Saturday voting for runoff

    ATLANTA (AP) — A judge on Friday said Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after […] The post Judge says Georgia law allows Saturday voting for runoff appeared first on TheGrio.

  • CBS News Quits Twitter. . . . For a Few Hours

    Less than a day after CBS News announced its intention to pause its social-media activity on Twitter, it reversed its decision and now intends to remain active on the platform.

  • CBS News halting Twitter activity amid ‘uncertainty’ surrounding platform under Musk

    CBS News is halting its activity on Twitter amid the “uncertainty” on the social media site under new CEO Elon Musk. “In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, @cbsnews is temporarily pausing its activity on the social media platform as it continues to monitor the situation,” CBS News…

  • Georgia ban on Saturday voting before Warnock vs Walker runoff would ‘irreparably harm’ voters, judge rules

    Raphael Warnock’s campaign wins in a lawsuit against a state law banning early in-person voting on the Saturday after a holiday, allowing voters to head back to the polls on the weekend after Thanksgiving

  • CBS News Returns to Twitter as Network ‘Continues to Monitor the Situation’

    The network paused its activity on the platform to "assess the security concerns"

  • Lima airport: Truck hit by plane on Peru runway was on planned drill

    Officials say the fire truck was doing drills when it was hit by the jet, killing two firefighters.

  • Police reveal ‘multiple’ friends were in Idaho murder house when 911 call was made

    Moscow city police chief James Fry claims over 600 tips received by authorities

  • Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins

    European traders are rushing to fill tanks in the region with Russian diesel before an EU ban begins in February, as alternative sources remain limited. The European Union will ban Russian oil product imports, on which it relies heavily for its diesel, by Feb. 5. Russian diesel loadings destined for the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) storage region rose to 215,000 bpd from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12, up by 126% from October, Pamela Munger, senior market analyst at energy analytics firm Vortexa, said.

  • FTX Says Top 50 Creditors Are Owed $3.1 Billion

    FTX owes its 50 largest creditors about $3.1 billion, the failed cryptocurrency exchange said in a bankruptcy court filing Saturday.

  • Man shot, robbed in Koreatown may have ties to royal family: report

    Two male suspects fled the scene after shooting and robbing the victim, who remained conscious and breathing after the incident but had to go to hospital.

  • FTX owes more than $3 billion to biggest creditors: court filing

    The collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes more than $3 billion to its 50 biggest creditors, according to new court filings. The revelation was part of an FTX filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. The vast sum includes more than $1 billion that FTX owes to its top 10 creditors. The company said it…

  • Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?

    With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...

  • Peru airport says firetruck on arranged drill before fatal collision

    The operator of Peru's capital airport said on Sunday that a firetruck involved in a dramatic and fatal collision with a LATAM Airlines passenger jet had been doing a pre-arranged emergency drill. On Sunday, Lima Airport Partners, which operates the airport, said in a statement on Twitter that the firetruck had entered the runway as part of an emergency response drill coordinated between the operator and the air traffic authority. "Control Tower (CORPAC) confirmed the start time 15:10, it being the time fixed for the beginning of the maneuver, and the impact with the LATAM aircraft occurred at 15:11."

  • Collapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors

    The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. The crypto exchange said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganization of some businesses. A hearing on FTX's so-called first-day motions is set for Tuesday morning before a U.S. bankruptcy judge, according to a separate court filing.

  • Aspiring country singer charged for threats to kill fact-checkers and FBI agent over Trump ‘slander’

    Stephen Jike Williams said speaking against Trump is ‘treason’ and ‘act of war’

  • India Is the World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy. 13 Ways to Invest, According to Our Roundtable Pros.

    India, home to more than 1.4 billion people, has long been a country with great promise and owner-led businesses accustomed to generating large amounts of cash. Things are beginning to change, however, as global companies and investors reassess China’s growth prospects, Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power, and China’s increasingly fractious relationship with the U.S. At the same time, structural reforms in India, including a national identity program that has connected millions to financial services, and a tax overhaul that increased government revenue, are bringing the millions of Indians who had lived outside the formal economy into the fold, creating attractive investment opportunities. Barron’s first India roundtable, which took place in early November on Zoom, delves into India’s evolution as an economic and geopolitical power, how India differs from China, and why it could ride out a global recession relatively well.

  • India's JSW Steel says scrapping export tax helps compete globally

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's removal of export duty on steel intermediates "immensely helps" domestic companies compete in international markets amid a global slowdown in consumption of the alloy, JSW Steel's finance chief, Seshagiri Rao M.V.S., told Reuters on Monday. India scrapped export taxes on low-grade iron ore and on some intermediate steel products beginning Saturday, after months of complaints from miners and steel makers about the loss of foreign sales opportunities. JSW's Rao, however, said export opportunities were limited.

  • Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced this week

    Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed, prosecutors say; they'll be sentenced this week after fraud convictions.