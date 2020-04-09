Two Million Surgical Masks Donated by Las Vegas Sands Arrive in New York, Nevada

Protective Equipment Transported to the U.S. via Aircraft Provided by Sands Chairman Sheldon G. Adelson

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two million surgical masks donated by Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) arrived in Albany, New York this morning where 500 boxes, containing one million masks were unloaded for distribution to health care providers and first responders attacking the COVID-19 crisis on the front lines. After leaving New York, the 767 aircraft owned by Las Vegas Sands Chairman Sheldon G. Adelson and sent to Guangzhou, China to transport the protective gear, arrived in Las Vegas with an additional one million masks for front-line crisis response in Nevada.

Masks earmarked for New York were sent to a state collection center that will distribute to front-line workers, and Nevada masks are also being distributed through a state-run entity responsible for the distribution of incoming donations, along with supplies provided directly by the state and federal government.

"This pandemic has called on each of us to use every ability we have to help those most impacted by the crisis," Mr. Adelson said. "Getting personal protection equipment to our health-care professionals and first responders in Nevada and New York, the epicenter of this crisis, is critical to keeping those brave folks safe, while making sure they can do their jobs to aid our most vulnerable citizens. I am grateful we can leverage our resources to get these donations to the front lines, and we send them with the best wishes of our company and team members."

In total, Sands has donated more than 2.5 million pieces of personal protection equipment to Nevada, New York, California and Massachusetts. The company also donated 1,900 coronavirus test kits and is in the process of donating 20,000 protective suits to the state of Nevada.

Sands also has made financial contributions to several hunger-relief organizations and donated 60 pallets of food and more than 55,000 bottles of water to local organizations. The company is currently paying each of its nearly 10,000 Las Vegas Team Members, along with providing full health-care benefits, while its properties remain closed.

