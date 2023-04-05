Two Milwaukee men have been charged with attempted homicide following a fight at a Waukesha house party

WAUKESHA - A friendly gathering of coworkers somehow escalated from an argument, to a fight and then to what authorities say amounted to a shooting into a vehicle with intent to kill.

Two Milwaukee men, coworkers at a Pewaukee restaurant, will face attempted first-degree homicide charges for allegedly firing into the car of another coworker following a fight after they left a birthday party at a southside Waukesha apartment.

Alan A. Tronco, 26, and Rushawn J. Williams, 24, were also charged with recklessly endangering safety — Tronco as the shooter and Williams as the driver of the vehicle from which the shots were fired on Fox River Parkway near Sunset Drive on April 2. Tronco also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The attempted homicide charges carry a maximum penalty of 60 years in jail upon conviction.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Tronco and the male victim, whose age was not revealed, had gotten into an argument outside of the Wisteria Lane apartment shortly before midnight Sunday during a birthday party for their restaurant manager. The argument escalated into a fistfight, and then something more.

After driving away from the party, the victim told authorities that he saw the silver Jeep driven by Williams approaching his vehicle from behind. Tronco, sitting in a passenger seat of Williams' car, then fired multiple times at the victim's vehicle, with one of the bullets grazing his leg, the complaint said. Police later found 10 bullet holes on the car, shell casings on the road and bullet fragments in the car.

The incident, which police first became aware of from a report by a resident who heard the shots and later was linked to a report by the victim's family on Racine Avenue, immediately led to a search for the two suspects. Unable to locate them or their silver Jeep at their known addresses into the next day, authorities traced Tronco's cellphone, which showed he was in Neenah. Authorities in Fond du Lac County later arrested both men in a high-risk stop on Interstate 41 shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

In the complaint, Tronco, during his interview, told police that he and the victim had been asked to leave the party as a result of their argument. After the fight outside, Tronco said, the victim drove his car in their direction, squealing his tires and nearly striking Williams, as the two were walking to the Jeep. That led to the car chase, with Tronco using a gun in Williams' glove compartment to fire at the vehicle.

Tronco, who described the victim as a friend who he had confronted for being intoxicated at the party, said his intent was only to frighten the victim by shooting at his tires.

Because of a 2018 conviction for substantial battery in Waukesha County, Tronco is also facing the additional felony charged of a felon in possession of a firearm. That charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Tronco and Williams are being held in the Waukesha County jail on separate cash bails: $250,000 for Tronco and $100,000 for Williams. Both are expected to face a preliminary hearing on April 14.

