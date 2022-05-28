Two Milwaukee men died in overnight homicides, police say; investigations are underway

Milwaukee police are investigating two homicides, one of them believed to be related to domestic violence, early Saturday.

The violence comes as the city heads into Memorial Day weekend with a focus on public safety after high-profile shootings downtown and an overall rise in homicides this year, continuing an alarming trend seen over the past two years.

Multiple community groups have events planned for the weekend promoting peace and positivity, including the 10th Annual Heal the Hood which takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on Wright Street, between North 1st Street and North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Early Saturday, police said a 50-year-old Milwaukee man was the victim of a homicide reported about 3:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of W. Lisbon Ave.

A 43-year-old man, also from Milwaukee, received life-threatening injuries in the same incident and was taken to a hospital, police said. Police did not immediately specify how the man died, but dispatch records show officers were notified of a shooting in that area at the same time. No arrests have been made in the incident.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office did not confirm early Saturday if the man died of suspected gunshot injuries, citing the non-disclosure placed on the report from the Milwaukee Police Department because of the ongoing investigation.

At about 2:40 a.m., police were called to a homicide in the 4200 block of W. Bonny Place, about a block away from the intersection of Sherman Boulevard and Center Street.

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in an apparent shooting. Officers arrested a man, 22, and a woman, 33, both of Milwaukee, and seized two guns, according to a news release. Charges are pending in that case, which is believed to be related to domestic violence, police said.

Hours earlier, a teenager was injured in a shooting on West Appleton Avenue near West Villard Avenue.

The shooting was reported at about 8:10 p.m. and the 18-year-old man is expected to survive his injuries, according to police. No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

