Two Milwaukee men were fatally shot Friday; police are investigating

Milwaukee Police are investigating multiple weekend shootings, one fatal and one non-fatal, that occurred Friday and early Saturday, respectively.

A double fatal shooting took place approximately 11:18 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Roberts Street, near Washington Park. According to a news release, two men, 28- and 39-years-old, died on the scene.

About 13 hours later, around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, dozens of shots were also fired on the 1200 block of South 17th Street. Three vehicles and four houses were struck, and police found over 100 bullet casings at the scene. Three women, a man and a three-year-old and five-year-old child were in the houses that were struck by gunfire but none of them were injured in the shooting, police said.

Investigations for both incidents are ongoing. The Milwaukee Police Department is currently seeking suspects.

These incidents mark the 9th and 10th shootings to occur in the city this week, three of which were fatal.

While homicides have been on the rise in Milwaukee, non-fatal shooting incidents have also been steadily ticking upwards. To date, there have been 393 non-fatal shootings in 2022, according to Milwaukee Police. This time in 2020, there were 250.

As of Saturday, homicides in Milwaukee were up 31% this year compared with 2021, when the city broke its homicide record for the second year in a row. By Saturday, the city had recorded 102 homicides. Over the same period in 2021, the city had recorded 78 homicides.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Resources

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention recommends these resources for free support:

Sojourner Family Peace Center's domestic violence shelter and support: 414-933-2722.

414Life outreach and conflict mediation support: 414-439-5398.

Story continues

Milwaukee County's 24-Hour Mental Health Crisis Line: 414-257-7222.

Milwaukee's Child Mobile Crisis and Trauma Response Team: 414-257-7621.

National crisis text line: text HOPELINE to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255.

